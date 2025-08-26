Whenever Jonquel Jones gets a double-double, watch out for the New York Liberty. That much was the case after Monday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

In 33 minutes of action, Jones finished with a stat line of 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal. She shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

It marked the 33rd regular-season double-double of Jones' career with the Liberty. Coincidentally, New York dominates with a perfect record when she reaches the double-double mark.

This Jonquel stat is wild 🤯 The Liberty can't lose when she drops a double-double 💪 pic.twitter.com/b5M5aQvFCs — espnW (@espnW) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Liberty played against Sun

The Liberty remain immune thanks to Jonquel Jones' double-double, surviving the Sun 81-79 in a thriller.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the night as the game went down to the wire. Connecticut had possession of the ball in the final seconds as Leila Lacan attempted a shot to tie the game at 81 apiece. However, Sabrina Ionescu rejected the shot attempt as she ended up saving the contest for New York.

Shot selection and getting to the line made the difference in the Liberty's favor. They shot 50% from the field, including 38.9% from downtown, and 84.2% from the charity stripe. The Sun kept up as they could, having shooting splits of 42.3%, 47.6% and 64.3%.

Five players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Jones. Breanna Stewart had a solid display of 19 points, five rebounds and a block in her return to the court. She shot 4-of-12 overall and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. Kennedy Burke came next with 14 points and two rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu had 11 points and nine assists, while Emma Meesseman provided 10 points and two rebounds.

New York improved to a 23-15 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Dream for the top seed.

The Liberty will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Washington Mystics on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET.