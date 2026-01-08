New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu will not be able to see action in the 2026 season of Unrivaled because of an injury, the 3-on-3 basketball league announced on Wednesday.

“Unrivaled today announced that Sabrina lonescu was ruled unable to participate in on-court activities during the 2026 Unrivaled season due to an injury sustained during the WNBA season,” the league's announcement said via a statement on Thursday (h/t Aya Abdeen of Last Word On Sports).

This story is being updated.