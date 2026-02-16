Breanna Stewart's latest move might be an interesting indication of where the WNBA's CBA negotiations stand ahead of the 2026 season. Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe announced Monday that the New York Liberty star would be returning for the end of the EuroLeague campaign.

The two-time EuroLeague champion previously played for Fenerbahçe in 2023, helping them win the title while claiming a second Final Four MVP for herself. Stewart will join the squad when The Final Six tips off on April 15 in Zaragoza, Spain, in an attempt to win her third European championship. The EuroLeague season won't be wrapping up until April 19, which is the same day the WNBA's training camps are set to begin.

What a way to start the week 🙃 2x #EuroLeagueWomen Champion, MVP and 2x Final Four MVP @breannastewart is back in @fbkadinbasket colors! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/XIdlheUJ1k — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) February 16, 2026

The three-time WNBA champion's new contract signing comes in the midst of the W and WNBPA's heated back-and-forth over a new CBA agreement, which she has been an important part of as a players' union vice president. Stewart had recently given a more optimistic update on the progress both sides were making, saying she was just starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re trying to get the best deal possible, and we want to negotiate in good faith with the league,” Stewart said in late January. “We’re hoping for some positive kind of change or reinforcement here.”

Stewart's decision to go play in Europe right before the 2026 WNBA season is supposed to start is causing some to question whether she believes the league and WNBPA won't reach a deal anytime soon, resulting in the campaign being delayed. Whether or not Stewart is sending a signal, her decision to prioritize playing elsewhere doesn't bode well for the W.