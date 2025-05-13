Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty are further showed that they are ready to defend their WNBA crown, as they scored an emphatic 84-61 preseason victory on Monday over Japan's Toyota Antelopes at the home of the Oregon Ducks, the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game was also a homecoming of sorts for Ionescu, an Oregon Ducks basketball legend who is now among the cornerstones of the Liberty franchise in the WNBA.

Ionescu dominated the Antelopes, as she finished the contest with a game-high 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor. She was especially deadly from deep, hitting six of her nine attempts from 3-point distance. In addition, the 27-year-old Ionescu had three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action.

But her busy night extended well beyond the game. Following the Liberty's 23-point takedown of Toyota, Sabrina Ionescu was mobbed by fans, with many asking for autographs. Even Antelopes players went to the Oregon women's basketball legend to have their Sabrina Ionescu 2 shoes signed.

Sab's got motion 🔥 The Toyota Antelopes asked Sabrina Ionescu to sign her signature sneaker following their preseason game at Oregon! pic.twitter.com/35U6KpgdMB — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2025

Ionescu also posed for a group photo with the Antelopes, who still came away with smiles on their faces despite the lopsided loss at the hands of the reigning WNBA champions.

Overall, it was a memorable evening for Ionescu, as she got to play at her old stomping grounds again. She built a legendary career with Oregon. During her four-year stint with the Ducks, Ionescu averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds. Ionescu also shot 42.2 percent from the 3-point area during her time in Eugene, and she continues to display that accuracy from deep in the pros.

Apart from Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart also had a big performance against Toyota, coming up with 16 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting from the field in just 15 minutes. Meanwhile, another former Oregon star in Nyara Sabally had seven points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.