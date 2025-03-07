New York Liberty franchise star Sabrina Ionescu isn't just one of the faces of the WNBA, but she's also one of the biggest sponsored athletes within the footwear industry. Alongside sponsor Nike, Sabrina Ionescu has grown one of the most popular signature lines as her Nike Sabrina 1 & 2 have become some of the most widely-worn sneakers in all of basketball. Come this summer, we'll see a new “Apricot Agate” colorway added to the Nike Sabrina 2.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Per Nick DePaula, the Nike Sabrina 2 has moved in as one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes among NBA players. The sleek, universal design transcends traditional norms and is heralded as simply “a basketball sneaker.”

Along Nike's Sabrina By You program where fans can customize their own pair, the sneaker giant has remained consistent in trying new colorways and combinations for the popular design. This next soft-toned ensemble will be perfect for the summer months and outdoor basketball season.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Apricot Agate”

After seeing official retailer images, the newest Nike Sabrina 2 arrives in Apricot Agate/Washed Coral-Washed Teal-Light Bone for a cohesive and light-hearted colorway. The uppers are done in contrasting Apricot and Coral panels while seeing Light Bone stitching throughout. The shoes are based in an Apricot Nike Zoom outsole and feature an accenting teal Nike Swoosh along the sides and bottom of the shoes. Finally, we see the Nike Sabrina logo embossed on the tongue tab in teal to accent the Apricot laces.

The Sabrina 2 “Apricot Agate” will be available during the upcoming spring/summer months of 2025 with a hard release date coming from Nike in the very near future. The shoes will retail for the standard $130 and we should expect to see another wave of exciting colorways for the rest of 2025.