Life is just beginning in the post-Diana Taurasi era for the Phoenix Mercury. However, hours earlier, Alyssa Thomas was introduced as the newest member of the team. After the Mercury made a massive trade for Thomas in January, they were ready for life without the face of the franchise.

Still, adding Thomas creates a Big 3 of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Thomas. Following her press conference, she met with reporters in a scrum. In that, Thomas detailed how she feels the fit will be with the two All-Stars.

“Yeah, I think the way that the W is moving now, it's not really so much position basketball,” Thomas said. “It's free-flowing. That's what we kind of played in Connecticut, so it's not really about having a point guard or 2,3,4,5. It's just about how you can all work together and come to a style of just making it difficult for teams.”

“It's fun for me, having players like that. You just have so many options that you can score and create. A lot of mismatches, but the biggest thing for me is just getting them easy opportunities and making their jobs that much easier. So I'm super excited to be playing alongside them.”

Thomas makes an intriguing point about her time with the Connecticut Sun. There, she was the primary ball-handler, despite not being listed as the point guard. It was a constant rotation with Thomas, DiJonai Carrington, and Ty Harris. Although the former Sun forward wasn't in the position, she had the point guard responsibilities.

Alyssa Thomas has a new opportunity with the Mercury

Not to mention, her wife, DeWanna Bonner, was one of the key components of that team. Bonner would also run the floor from time to time. The Mercury has a similar offensive concept to what Stephanie White implemented with Connecticut. Head coach Nate Tibbetts has an NBA-style offense.

He believes in pace and space, as well as emphasizing spacing. Unfortunately for him, Thomas isn't a shooter by any means. Her game is attacking the basket and operating from the high to mid-post. Still, her playmaking is supreme, and plenty of teams haven't found an answer for her physicality.

After being in Connecticut for 11 years, it was time for a new chapter. Even with two trips to the WNBA Finals with the Sun, Thomas wanted something more. Her team was bounced in the semifinals against the Minnesota Lynx. Two seasons prior, Jonquel Jones left the team and signed with the New York Liberty. From that moment, it signaled the likely beginning of the end.

Even in her long career, she's had some of the best seasons during these past few years. She knows the work that has to be put in every game, every practice, and every season. Thomas feels that she's as good as she's ever been.

“Absolutely. I mean, I feel like every year I come back better. I do more and you know it gets noticed each and every year. Now, it's a fresh start, a new team, and I'm excited about it. I think it was time. I had my 11-year run in Connecticut, but now I have a new opportunity in front of me.”

Alyssa Thomas signed with the Mercury for more than a title

One of the biggest complaints about Connecticut around the league was the practice facility. It wasn't a practice facility at all. It was a recreation center. During the 2024 playoffs, they had to share the practice facility. For any professional sports team, that shouldn't happen.

However, with Phoenix, the investment is clear. The Mercury opened their $100 million practice facility during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The USA Basketball Women's National Team was a part of the weekend. Coincidentally, Thomas was on the Gold Medal-winning team.

When asked if the facility had to do with signing, she mentioned that it's a nice perk.

“I think these kinds of things are bonuses,” Thomas said. “11 years in Connecticut. That was the longest 10-year stretch by a player, but I think for me it was time for a change just to be in a bigger market in a bigger city, and to have something like this. I am getting older, so having stuff like this where I can take care of my body is a big deal and the way you see yourself.”

The ultimate goal is Thomas's first WNBA title. However, longevity remains supreme. She took care of her body for the first 11 seasons with Connecticut. Now, she'll look to grow her resume and her legacy in the post-Taurasi era.