PHOENIX– DeWanna Bonner has endured as mentally taxing a WNBA season as it gets. Before Bonner signed with the Phoenix Mercury in early July, the previous two months were filled with ridicule, discontentment, and pure disdain.

She was originally a member of the Indiana Fever before deciding on a contract buyout from the team. That alone sparked what would be a dark road for the longtime veteran.

Bonner dealt with attacks from just about every angle. Even her family wasn't safe, as they were caught in the crossfire. Still, she came back to Phoenix and found a new belonging once again.

Following the Mercury's Game 4 win over the Minnesota Lynx, she reflected on the 2025 season and what kept her going.

“I don't know if I've overcome it yet. It's been like a whirlwind,” Bonner explained. “It's been tough. I went through a lot, especially the cyberbullying and things like that, but just thankful for my teammates, my family, my kids. I don't think I'm over it, but I'm just going to live in this moment with them.

“I've been riding the wave with them and seeing how much they love it. They brought joy back to me just watching them play that way and welcome me like that. But just one game at a time, one step at a time, each day, one day at a time.”

DeWanna Bonner feels at home with the Mercury amid WNBA Finals

Article Continues Below

For a player of Bonner's caliber, her early-season struggles were not too concerning. Many thought that her skills vanished completely the moment she stepped on the floor with the Fever.

However, no one becomes the No. 3 all-time leading scorer and then the scoring touch suddenly disappears. Much of it was because of the mental strain she felt.

Once she came back to the Valley of the Sun, it felt like a new beginning. However, things were much different than when she remained with the team until 2018.

The Mercury have a $100 million practice facility. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner are no longer on the team. Not to mention, the organization did a complete roster overhaul.

No matter what, home will always be home for the former Auburn standout.