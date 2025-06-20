Lexi Held has come a long way since graduating from DePaul University in 2022. She went undrafted and bounced around overseas before signing a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury this past March. The 25-year-old guard is making the most of the opportunity, enjoying a solid rookie campaign in The Desert. Given all the progress she has made, it is especially discouraging to see her go down with a rib injury in Thursday's 89-81 win versus the New York Liberty, per Khristina Williams.

Held exited the court with some assistance in the third quarter, pushing through obvious discomfort. The fans in attendance at the Barclays Center reacted graciously, giving her a round of applause. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said she “is in a lot of pain,” per Stephen PridGeon-Garner, but did not offer a concrete update. Hopefully, the issue is not serious.

The Liberty endured their own health troubles, as reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones re-aggravated her ankle injury in the first half. Phoenix took advantage of the absence, winning the rebounding battle 42-32 and grabbing 15 offensive boards. Monique Akoa Makani scored a team-high 21 points, Alyssa Thomas posted a double-double and three additional players scored in double-figures. The Mercury are not savoring this win as much as they should, however, in light of the Held injury.

Lexi Held has forced her way onto the court with Mercury

This underdog has worked diligently to earn a rotational role in the WNBA, logging 21.6 minutes per contest and helping the team start the campaign on a promising note. Although her 39.8 field goal percentage leaves something to be desired, Held has added a valuable offensive spark off the bench. She scored a career-high 24 points in a June 5 win versus the Golden State Valkyries, firmly announcing her arrival in the league.

The two-time All-Big East First-Team selection is also making an impact on defense, averaging 1.5 steals per contest. Phoenix has given itself some breathing room after earning a 10-4 record, but losing a key depth piece like Lexi Held could halt its momentum. This is a potential gut-punch for one of the sport's feel-good stories this season.

Though, if the past is any indication, this young athlete possesses the necessary perseverance to overcome the setback.