Days before the Unrivaled season began, it wasn't long until Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud made some recruiting efforts to Satou Sabally. After Sabally planned a shocking Dallas Wings departure, saying she won't play for them in 2025. As a result, she's set to hit the open market as a free agent.

As of writing this article, she hasn't had the one-year “core” extension placed on her. If she desires, she can sign anywhere she wants. However, Cloud believes that the current Wings forward could land with the Mercury. Funny enough, she explained to reporters with Desert Wave Media Co. about what she's willing to sacrifice for that to happen.

“If that is Phoenix, I will give up my apartment if she wants that,” Cloud said.

The current Mercury point guard has been very vocal about free agents coming to Phoenix. She and teammate Kahleah Copper have been over social media to recruit the free agent market. On a team with Cloud, Copper, Brittney Griner, and Diana Taurasi, the star power is crystal clear.

However, a first-round playoff exit might diminish any hopes of sustained success. In addition, teams like the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and New York Liberty have been the top contenders for a WNBA championship. Still, it doesn't take away from Phoenix's potential.

If Dallas does sign that “core” extension, then the Mercury must trade for Sabally. Landing a superstar forward who can score at all three levels, as well as bring physicality is huge. While Griner is an elite shot blocker, she's not the best rebounder. Sabally can bring that to Phoenix. Also, her spacing can make like easier for Griner, and the rest of the team.

Natasha Cloud recruiting Satou Sabally is essential for the Mercury

While the positive words and commitments are there, the bread is in the pudding for the franchise. After all, the Mercury invested $100 million into a new practice facility. Owner Mat Ishbia has been committed to keeping Phoenix as a top free-agent destination, as well as upholding the standard for what the WNBA should be.

As a result, other franchises have taken a similar stance, most notably with the Indiana Fever. They built a new practice facility, which has spread across the WNBA sphere. The league is making significant progress for its players, and organizations. However, the Mercury might be ahead of the curve in that regard.

Plus, the two are on the same Unrivaled team, the Phantom BC. Throughout the eight-week season, the two will share the floor. Not to mention, Griner is also on the same team. The point guard and center duo could keep convincing Sabally to join a stacked roster in Phoenix.

The franchise hasn't been the only team likely to pursue her. Many teams will take the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year on their roster. Again, her experience and versatility on both sides of the ball are unmatched. In addition to that, she's improved her perimeter game by creating her shot in a variety of ways.

Being a catch-and-shoot player, shooting off the dribble, or operating the pick-and-roll, there are plenty of areas in which Sabally can influence the game. While the world will see her skill set in Unrivaled, Cloud will see that firsthand for eight consecutive weeks. Even with social media videos, tweets, and other methods of recruiting, the Mercury should be thankful for her actions.

Although actions speak louder than words, Cloud's words could put the ink to the paper for Sabally to become the newest member of the Mercury franchise.