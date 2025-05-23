Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is one of the best and most explosive players in the WNBA, but her arrival in the league has been the source of controversy and resentment for a number of players. Clark rode a wave of publicity when she came into the league last year after a stellar college career at the University of Iowa.

In the opening game of the current WNBA season, Clark shoved Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and was given a flagrant foul. The play came after Reese had engaged Clark with a number of hard fouls last year. There is clearly a rivalry between the two second-year players, and it has invited debate from a number of sports corners.

Commentator Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark of ESPN were on opposite sides of the argument. Griffin offered the opinion that a number of WNBA players treated Clark unfairly because they were jealous of the publicity she was getting and that she was viewed as something of a savior to the league. In addition to her skill, the fact that Caitlin Clark is a white player appeared to turn up the heat in the argument.

Ryan Clark said that he believed Caitlin Clark was a talented and phenomenal player, and that she had recognized the great players who had come before her. However, he said there was a “racial component” to the way her fans attack certain players

Ryan Clark apologizes to RGIII over Caitlin Clark stance

Ryan Clark took a couple of personal shots at Griffin as the debate about the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese, but as the days went on, the noted football commentator apologized to Griffin and his wife, Grete, for making the situation personal.

“To Grete, I was out of line, I was out of bounds, I apologize,” Ryan Clark said. “To all the people that don’t like RG’s take or takes, or the way that he moves, or even if you just in this conversation take my side and want to support me, leave his family alone.

“It doesn’t take a daily attack on his wife, on his children, to remind him that you think his take, his takes, or whatever is the wrong thing to you. Families should be off limits. I started that by bringing her into it. I see that now, no matter what my intent was, the impact was different. If I had to do it all over again I would’ve done it a different way.