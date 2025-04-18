Thumb: Seattle Storm players Jordan Horston and Nika Muhl with the Seattle Storm arena in the backgroundThe Seattle Storm pulled off a major offseason move in acquiring the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft which they used to select French sensation Dominique Malonga. Malonga is already drawing plenty of intrigue ahead of her rookie season. But amid the draft haul, the Storm were dealt a major blow this week on the injury front in regards to Jordan Horston and Nika Muhl.

While it was reported that Nika Muhl would miss the entirety of the 2025 WNBA season due to an ACL injury, the Storm learned that Jordan Horston will also miss the whole season due to an ACL tear, as per Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

Both Muhl and Horston suffered the ACL injuries while playing in the offseason. Muhl had been playing overseas in Turkey when she got hurt back in October. Horston suffered her injury in February while playing for Athletes Unlimited. Both players, Horston more so, were a part of a young group for the Storm to grow alongside their veteran core.

As a result of their injuries, the Storm place the contracts of Horston and Muhl on the suspended list. It was a full-season suspension of their contracts meaning neither player can return at any point during the 2025 season no matter what.

Muhl had finished her rookie season with the Storm last year, while Horston had completed her second season with the organization.

Horston was on the verge of a breakout in the WNBA, finishing in the top five in the Most Improved Player Award voting in 2024. She appeared in 39 games, including 14 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. She averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 72.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Muhl, on the other hand played sparingly for the Storm as a rookie. She appeared in 16 games at only a little over three minutes per game. Her best game statistically was the final game of the 2024 regular season when she played 14 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

This offseason, the Storm opted to part ways with All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, while keeping core veterans such as Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams in place. Last year, the Storm were eliminated in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, 2-0, by the Las Vegas Aces.