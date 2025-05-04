The Seattle Storm are now ramping up to start the season, but things have not been going well for them on the injury report. There are already a few players who will miss the season because of injuries, and now there is another player who will be sidelined, according to espnW.

“Katie Lou Samuelson suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during practice on Thursday, the Seattle Storm announced. She is expected to miss the season along with teammates Nika Muhl and Jordan Horston, who also suffered torn ACLs,” espnW wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Samuelson signed with the Storm in February and also spent time with the team in 2019. She started her career with the Chicago Sky after being selected with the No. 4 pick in the WNBA Draft. She's also played for the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, and Indiana Fever.

In 2023, she missed the season while she was on maternity leave and spent last season with the Fever, where she averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds. In 2016, she won a national championship with UConn, and in 2021, she was on the 3×3 team for the United States in the Tokyo Olympics, but couldn't compete because of COVID-19.

Storm starting season with major injuries

Besides Samuelson, Horston and Muhl both suffered torn ACLs before the season started, playing in other leagues. Muhl was injured in October while she was competing in Turkey, and Horston was playing for Athletes Unlimited in February.

Despite the injuries, the Storm have high expectations for the team this season, including Skylar Diggins, who said that this team is the most talented roster she's been a part of in her 13 years of playing. Everyone was surprised by her comments, as she once played with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

The Storm still have Nneka Ogwumike and have added the No. 2 overall pick, Dominique Malonga. The next thing that they should be looking for is another proven scorer after losing Jewell Loyd in the offseason in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm also added Alysha Clark, who is a veteran in the league and knows what it takes to win after winning a championship with the Aces in 2023, and in 2018 and 2020 during her first stint with the Storm.

It will be interesting to see if the Storm will be one of the better teams in the league this season despite their injuries, and if they can rally around their key players, such as Diggins and Ogwumike, to help them win games.