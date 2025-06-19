Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams didn’t hold back after playing the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this week. While the Storm earned a 98-67 win, Williams' postgame comments turned the spotlight on a more pressing concern: what she sees as a lack of protection from referees in games that are becoming increasingly physical.

As a key player in Seattle’s 2025 campaign, Williams expressed her frustration over how her aggressive playing style isn’t resulting in the foul calls she feels she deserves.

“This is the second time I’ve been attacking. It’s physical out there. I’ve told the ref, ‘Keep an eye on my landing space. Pay attention to the physicality.’ But I just get laughed at, and then I end up twisting my ankle,” Williams said.

The Storm star also brought up a similar situation from an earlier game in Dallas, stressing that her concerns aren’t just one-off incidents. Williams' officiating rant comes on the heels of Sparks star Kelsey Plum blasting WNBA refs.

“My ankle is holding up, but it’s getting frustrating. I’m averaging less than two free throws a game. And I drive hard. I’m physical. I’m not someone who shies away from contact,” she added.

Williams wrapped up her thoughts with a powerful statement: “I just hope that player safety starts to take precedence over the egos of the refs.”

Before making her mark in the WNBA, Williams built her credentials at UConn from 2014 to 2018 and later snagged a silver medal with Team France at the Paris 2024 Olympics, coming close to defeating Team USA in the final.

After a shortened 2024 season with Seattle, Williams has stepped up as one of the Storm’s standout players in 2025 and is on track for a WNBA All-Star selection. However, her availability for Friday's game against the Las Vegas Aces is still up in the air due to her ankle.