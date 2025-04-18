Seattle Storm star Nika Muhl is going to miss the entire WNBA season after tearing her ACL in a game overseas back in October. Muhl played 16 games during her first season with Storm and she finished the year averaging 0.1 points per game, 0.6 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game. Muhl was a second round draft pick out of UConn back in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“Nika Muhl will miss the 2025 WNBA season due to knee injury,” Women's Hoop Network said in a post.

This is a tough break for Nika Muhl who hasn't had much of a chance to showcase her talent in the WNBA yet. She didn't get a lot of playing time during her rookie season as she averaged under four minutes per game, but she showed a lot of potential at UConn during her college days.

Muhl spent four seasons with the Huskies, and by her junior year, she was starting every game. Muhl never lit up the stat sheet as she didn't average more than 7.1 PPG in a season, but she was a big part of the UConn offense. Muhl was an assist machine as she averaged nearly eight APG during her sophomore year. She also averaged 6.5 during her senior year.

After the Storm season came to a close, Muhl went overseas to play in the Turkish Super League. During her first game with Besiktas, she suffered a torn ACL.

“Anyone that knows me knows I work my *ss off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different,” Muhl wrote in an Instagram post after the injury. “I appreciate all the love and support so much—y'all really make this easier for my heart. I am grateful for all the people around me that are true testaments of what belief and perseverance can achieve after being denied hooping. This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy W.”

The journey is still going for Nika Muhl, but she is determined to come back better than ever.