Former Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne announced her retirement, according to Khristina Williams on X (formerly Twitter). After Delle Donne shockingly left the Mystics following a supermax offer, many were wondering why.

However, the former Delaware standout suffered a variety of back issues. Not to mention, those back issues kept her injured over the final few seasons of her career.

When Delle Donne was on the court though, she was a beast. One of the most complete players in the league. At 6'5, she could do everything. Handling the ball, post-up, play the face-up game, and move like a guard.

After all, Delle Donne won the 2014 MVP after her second season in the league with the Chicago Sky. Her career was one full of consistency and success.

Despite her Sky team losing to the Phoenix Mercury in the 2014 WNBA Finals, she had her comeuppance. In the 2019 WNBA Finals, Delle Donne was a part of the Mystics, who took on the Connecticut Sun.

It was a grueling series, but one in which the forward shined. As a result, Washington won its first and only WNBA championship. That season, she picked up her second WNBA regular season MVP.

Elena Delle Donne leaves a legacy with Mystics

Despite the abrupt ending to her career, it might've not taken everyone off guard. She was starting life after the WNBA in 2023. For example, the Mystics star launched Deldon Wines, her very own wine.

She became the first WNBA player to own her one wine brand. As a result, other players have followed suit. Still, the constant injuries and Washington looking to rebuild might've been the recipe needed for her to step away.

Regardless of the decision, the six seasons with the Mystics were filled with consistency, accolades, and a championship. When the time comes, she'll likely be induced into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Delle Donne stood out at Delaware, and some were concerned that playing at a smaller school wouldn't translate. Safe to say that is translated rather seamlessly.

At the end of the day, her legacy will be left with the Mystics forever. Helping the franchise secure its first championship is not for the faint of heart.

Not to mention, her dedication and commitment to the city stood head and shoulders. With a new era in Washington underway, the franchise can officially close the book on that era, and focus on the new wave of talent and players incoming to D.C.