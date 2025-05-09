The Washington Mystics are headed into a rebuild in the 2025 season after adding three first-round picks to the roster in April's WNBA Draft. The Mystics missed out on the playoffs last season and have not won a playoff series since 2019, when they made a run all the way to their first WNBA Championship.

Unfortunately for Washington, one of those first rounders will have to delay the start of her career. Former Virginia Tech and Kentucky star Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 pick in the draft, is officially out for the season after injuring her ACL during training camp according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

“Still hasn’t been officially dictated by the team, but Sydney Johnson said Georgia Amoore (ACL) is out for the year,” Copeland reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Her absence dealt a blow to the PG depth, and that’s partially why they brought Lauren Jensen in.”

This was the worst fear for the Mystics since Amoore went down with the injury, and now they will have to wait another year for the debut of their hopeful franchise point guard. The Australian superstar had become one of the best players in college basketball over the last few years, eclipsing 18 points per game and approaching seven assists a night in each of the last two seasons.

Without Amoore on the court, the other two top picks in the nation's capital will have to show out to keep Washington in payoff contention. The Mystics picked up Notre Dame wing Sonia Citron with the No. 3 overall pick and former Stanford and USC standout Kiki Iriafen at No. 4. That duo should give Washington an inside-outside punch, though there will be growing pains for the both of them.

After the retirement of Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics will likely hang their hat on defense in 2025. In addition to Citron and Iriafen, Washington will roll out a duo of defensive aces in Shakira Austin and Brittany Sykes to go with emerging second-year big Aaliyah Edwards. When Amoore joins that mix in 2026, the Mystics will have a deep young core to build around moving forward.