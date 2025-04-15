Russell Westbrook has become known for his style around the NBA, and now he's taking his talents to the WNBA. The Denver Nuggets' star floor general paired up with new Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore to create a fresh outfit for the 2025 WNBA Draft, which the first-round pick showed off on the Orange Carpet.

“A good friend, Russell Westbrook, designed it,” Amoore began. “He was like a creative director, I guess, and I love it. I adore it.” When asked what it was like to work with the nine-time All-Star, Amoore could only respond with “amazing.”

“I told him I'm so thankful, obviously, number one, to be dressed by him. But two, it felt like a collaboration. It wasn't like a, ‘Oh, she's going to the draft so let's chuck something on her.' It was detailed, it was thorough.”

Amoore also insisted that Westbrook wanted her input just as much as his own. “He actually checked me at one point cause I told him to just go ahead and do whatever, and he was like, ‘Nah, nah. It's your night.' So it was a collaboration, it felt really good.”

Westbrook chose to design the custom look with his label “Honor the Gift,” which he launched in 2017. He spent the last few months leading up to the draft working with Amoore to create her draft-night fit.

Amoore connected with Westbrook and his label through Zoom in late 2024. The final design they came up with includes a matching printed leather cropped blazer and A-line mini skirt. The jacket was also branded with “Honor Tailoring Custom Alterations” on the back.

“This has never happened before — no athlete has ever dressed another athlete for a draft, let alone an NBA player designing for a WNBA Draft,” Westbrook told Vogue in an interview. “We're making history right here, breaking down those barriers between men's and women's sports.”

Westbrook continued to explain his inspirations. “We didn't want to go too crazy but also wanted to give her a little bit of swagger for one of the biggest moments and nights of her life.”

Amoore spent her first four years at Virginia Tech, where she averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 assists on 41.2% shooting. She then transferred to Kentucky for her fifth season, finishing with a career-high 19.6 points and 6.9 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Australia native was chosen No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft.