Kentucky women's basketball fell just short in a second-round NCAA Tournament thriller Sunday, losing 80-79 in overtime to Kansas State at Rupp Arena despite a late surge and multiple chances to win the game.

After Kansas State's Temira Poindexter buried her eighth three-pointer of the night with 56 seconds left in overtime, Kentucky missed four potential game-winning shots in the final 21 seconds. Among those were three attempts from star guard Georgia Amoore, including a baseline layup at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.

“I'm not gonna let one shot affect five years,” Amoore said after the game, as reported by Phoenix Stevens of On3 Sports and KSR.

The second-team All-American finished with 18 points on 7-of-23 shooting in what is expected to be her final college game.

Poindexter, who missed her first six shots, erupted for 24 points, all from beyond the arc. Serena Sundell added 19 points and hit the game-tying jumper with eight seconds left in regulation. Ayoka Lee scored 16 points for the Wildcats (28-7), who now advance to face either top-seeded USC or No. 9 Mississippi State in the Sweet 16 in Spokane.

Clara Strack led Kentucky (23-8) with 22 points. Amoore also hit a go-ahead three with 32 seconds remaining in regulation before Sundell answered. Kentucky’s Dazia Lawrence couldn't get a clean look at the buzzer to end regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Kentucky led 66-61 with just over two minutes left in regulation, but Kansas State responded with a pair of threes to quickly erase the deficit. The host Wildcats were ultimately undone by a 13-4 block disadvantage and critical missed shots down the stretch.

Following the game, Kentucky women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks praised Amoore’s leadership throughout the season.

“Her growth, maturity has gone through the roof this year,” Brooks said, per Stevens. “Sometimes, you get to a point with a special player that it's time for them to move on. She was coaching us at times. Not every coach gets to have a relationship with a player.”

Kentucky now faces an offseason of transition, with both Amoore and Lawrence expected to depart.

Reporting by Steve McClain of the Associated Press contributed to this article.