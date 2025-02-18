The WNBA might be coming to Boston. An ownership group led by actor Donnie Wahlberg is exploring bringing a team to the city, per the Boston Globe. Former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams is also involved.

Wahlberg is a big fan of Boston sports teams. He and his brother Mark are outspoken fans of the Celtics and other city franchises.

The WNBA is growing. Women's professional basketball is expanding throughout the country, partly due to the rising popularity of the game. Young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are bringing big television ratings to the league. There's also more money coming in from sponsorship and marketing deals with the league stars.

There are currently 13 WNBA teams, with the league expanding to 15 teams in 2026.

The WNBA could be coming to other cities and not just Boston

Boston is one of several locations looking at bringing in a WNBA franchise. Cleveland is another city pushing for a team, with hopes of getting a franchise by 2028. It's expected to cost Cleveland as much as $250 million to get a deal done with the league.

Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville and Miami are all other places where the league could expand, per Yahoo Sports. It's clear that Boston won't have an easy time in getting a team, with all of this competition.

The New York Liberty are the current champions of the league. New York is one of the initial franchises of the league, when it was founded in 1996. The WNBA has expanded considerably since then, with teams joining as recently as 2025. The Golden State Valkyries start play this year.

While women's professional basketball is seeing increased viewership, it's not making more money. An NBA report released in 2024 showed the WNBA is losing money for the league. The NBA is pumping in a great deal of money to keep the WNBA afloat.