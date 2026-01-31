Unrivaled is booming after setting a record attendance of 21,490 at the Philadelphia event on Friday. A doubleheader commenced at Xfinity Mobile Arena between Phantom BC and Breeze BC, followed by Lunar Owls and Rose BC.

It set a new standard as the most attended regular-season professional women's basketball game, per Front Office Sports.

21,490 fans attended Unrivaled in Philadelphia, breaking the record for the most-attended regular season pro women's basketball game ever. pic.twitter.com/jhI1RIWwJm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 31, 2026

Phantom BC defeated Breeze BC 71-68. Lunar Owls came out victorious 85-75 over Rose BC.

Afterwards, Paige Bueckers, who played for Breeze BC, spoke about the game's historical significance and what it means for women's basketball, per Front Office Sports.

“The women before us paved the way, and now we're finally getting the recognition, media coverage, accessibility on TV. We're playing in an NBA arena and sold out.”

Paige Bueckers after playing in front of a record 21,490 fans at Unrivaled Philadelphia: "The women before us paved the way, and now we're finally getting the recognition, media coverage, accessibility on TV. We're playing in an NBA arena and sold out."pic.twitter.com/pS3YHlXczO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 31, 2026

Bueckers scored 23 points and dished out six assists. Rickea Jackson scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. Cameron Brink had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kelsey Plum led all scorers for Phantom BC with 22 points. Aliyah Boston followed up with 18 points and seven rebounds. Tiffany Hayes scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Kiki Iriafen scored 14 points and captured eight rebounds.

In the other game, Marina Mabrey dominated with 47 points for the Lunar Owls.

Bueckers is in her first year playing for Unrivaled, which is in its second season. Recently, Bueckers spoke up about the difference between Unrivaled and the WNBA in terms of the style of play, which she says is more physical.

The game marked the first time a pro women's basketball game was played in Philadelphia since the old Philadelphia Rage of the ABL. Before Friday, the record for the most-attended regular-season pro women's basketball game was September 19, 2024, between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena.

The attendance was 20,711.