Aari McDonald's Unrivaled season has been cut short. After working her way back from a broken bone in her right foot, which she suffered in August while playing for the Indiana Fever, McDonald was officially shut down for the rest of the campaign due to a “right lower extremity injury.”

McDonald played limited minutes during the Unrivaled season, appearing in just one game on Thursday before getting hurt again. Right before Breeze BC's contest, McDonald took to social media to celebrate her return to basketball.

“Today is my first time playing in almost 5 months,” McDonald posted.

News: Aari McDonald has been ruled out of the rest of the Unrivaled season due to a “right lower extremity injury”, the league announced. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 9, 2026

As a result of McDonald‘s injury, the Breeze had to make moves to fill the gap in their roster. The club orchestrated a four-team deal to bring in Courtney Williams from Vinyl BC, marking the league's second trade ever. The trade also involves moving Saniya Rivers from Hive BC to the Vinyl and sending Azurá Stevens to the Hive from Rose BC. Williams joins Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kate Martin, and Dominique Malonga on the Breeze.

Williams was also involved in Unrivaled's first-ever trade, which took place in December 2024, before play officially began. The Minnesota Lynx star was sent to the Lunar Owls from Laces BC, who received Natasha Cloud in return before trading her and a wildcard spot to Phantom BC for Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes.