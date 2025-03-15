Newly crowned Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese has a hand injury and will not suit up for the Rose Basketball Club in their semifinals matchup versus the Laces on Sunday, via the league's X account. This is obviously disappointing news for the Unrivaled's inaugural postseason, considering the 22-year-old's massive popularity.

Reese sustained the injury in her team's final regular season game and was tending to her left wrist. That is especially pertinent to Chicago Sky fans, given the fact that she underwent surgery on that same wrist last year and consequently missed the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.