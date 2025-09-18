The New York Liberty took a rough 86-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of the first round. With that loss, it was the worst home playoff defeat in Liberty history and was the second-largest playoff loss by a defending champion in WNBA history.

The Liberty had some things working against them before the game, with the main thing being Breanna Stewart's injury. Stewart sprained her MCL in Game 1, and she said that she felt good to play in the next game. She finished with six points, shooting 2-for-6 from the field with three turnovers, and was a minus-24 on the court.

After the game, Stewart shared how she felt playing despite the sprained MCL.

“I just wasn't where I wanted to be today,” Stewart said. “And I have 48 hours to figure it out.”

With a win-or-go-home situation on the horizon, it's hard to see Stewart not playing, but with her injury, the best thing might be for her to sit if things don't get better. Other players on the team are going to have to step up, such as Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, who were the two who helped them win the WNBA championship last season.

Stewart was also not happy with how they performed in front of their fans.

“They came in, and they embarrassed us on our home court,” Stewart said. “Now we have to go back there for Game 3. Winner take all. If we're not ready for that, then we shouldn't be here.”

The Mercury's defense made a big difference in Game 2, as they forced the Liberty to shoot 9-for-43 in the last three quarters.

“Defense has been our calling card all year,” Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said. “The hope is when you get to the playoffs, you level up. I think we've done that.”

The Liberty will have to step up their intensity in Game 3, or defending their championship will be in jeopardy.