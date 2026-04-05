A'ja Wilson praised the leadership and persistence of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) following progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, emphasizing the importance of players remaining united throughout negotiations.

Wilson highlighted the financial gains secured in the tentative deal while reflecting on the process that led to it, particularly the resolve shown by the union’s executive committee.

“I'm most proud of there's money in our pocket … I'm really, really proud of the fact that … we never left the table …. in moments where people just felt like we needed to give,” Wilson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, but Dana Scott of AZ Central Sports. “I'm so proud … for sitting at the table for us. And that's that's a huge deal. But it didn't come by any surprise.”

A’ja Wilson is proud that the WNBPA “never folded” before the new CBA deal. She added that Phoenix “means a lot” to her and women’s basketball (where she led Aces to the 2025 WNBA title vs Mercury, won Finals MVP, location of Women’s Final Four and @McDAAG Girls Game this week). pic.twitter.com/uRMqBOq5Xv — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) April 3, 2026

Her comments come after months of negotiations between the WNBPA and the WNBA, which at times appeared tense. Public criticism from players, including union leadership, stressed the gap between the two sides. However, continued discussions ultimately led to an agreement, avoiding a potential lockout ahead of the 2026 season.

The deal signals a significant shift in the league’s economic structure. The salary cap is expected to increase from $1.5 million to $7 million, while maximum salaries could reach $1.4 million in 2026 and climb higher in future years. Average and minimum salaries are also set to rise substantially, reflecting increased investment from team owners and confidence in the league’s growth.

Additional changes include expanded rosters, with 12 standard spots and two developmental positions, as well as a longer regular season that will gradually increase to as many as 52 games by 2029.