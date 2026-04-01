The Houston Rockets claimed their third consecutive win after handily defeating the New York Knicks, 111-94, at Toyota Center on Tuesday.

The Rockets looked impressive throughout the contest and did not disappoint their special guests: WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson.

They were present at the venue to honor the looming return of the Houston Comets to the WNBA. The Comets will take over the franchise of the Connecticut Sun and will relocate to Clutch City. They will play in 2027.

Many are excited to see the Comets' revival, including Rockets forward Kevin Durant, as reported by ESPN's Chancellor Johnson.

“I'm so happy to see that. The Comets are a historic franchise and a historic brand that kickstarted the WNBA,” said Durant.

“I'm glad they're back, glad we honored the legends that played for the Comets earlier before the game started. Can't wait to see WNBA basketball in Houston.”

The two-time Finals MVP also had a message for the fans of the Sun, who have competed in the WNBA since 2003, including four trips to the finals.

“I feel for the people of Connecticut though because they definitely supported the team through and through. But they have UConn's women's basketball, they'll be all right,” said Durant with a smile.

Kevin Durant is excited to see the WNBA back in Houston: “The Comets are a historic franchise and a historic brand” He added he feels bad for Connecticut fans but added: “They got UCONN women’s basketball, they’ll be iight.” pic.twitter.com/jGtr7AikhT — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) April 1, 2026

The 37-year-old star led the Rockets against the Knicks with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He also tallied six rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks.

Durant has often talked about being a fan of the WNBA, and with the Comets' upcoming return, he might become even more invested in the league.

The Comets won four straight titles in the WNBA before being disbanded in 2008 due to financial constraints.