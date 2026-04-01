Team USA on Tuesday announced the 15 players who will participate in the three-day training camp of the women's national squad in Phoenix.

They are WNBA stars A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, Monique Billings, Rae Burrell, Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, Stef Dolson, Azura Stevens, and Brittney Sykes and college studs JuJu Watkins and Mikayla Blakes.

The training camp will run from April 1 to 3 in preparation for the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin in September.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou, however, reported that Collier and Watkins are still recuperating from an ankle injury and an ACL injury, respectively.

“Napheesa Collier will not participate in on-court activities as she recovers from injury. JuJu Watkins will be a limited participant,” wrote Philippou on X.

Team USA is fresh from an unbeaten stint in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico. Bueckers, Billings, and Burrell were part of the squad.

Notable names who played in the said tournament but are missing in the training camp include WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Jackie Young, and Kahleah Copper, among others.

Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to the semifinals last season, averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks. In January, she underwent surgery for her ankle injury and was expected to miss four to six months.

Watkins, meanwhile, sat out her entire junior year at USC due to her ACL injury, which she sustained in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

The training camp will be part of Team USA managing director Sue Bird's evaluation for the final roster for the FIBA Women's World Cup.