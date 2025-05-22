The flagrant foul with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has left many confused, puzzled, upset, or any other adjective. However, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley sees this objectively.



Despite competing against both Clark and Reese in the NCAA tournament, she understands the magnitude that those players carry.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the head coach shared her thoughts about the flagrant foul and what she thought the call should be.

“Well, I think the officiating has a hard job. That's one,” Staley said. “To decipher whether or not that's a flagrant one or not. It's a hard job, hard job, and I do think they understand the dynamics of Angel and Caitlin, I do. I think it's great for our game because it's a sport.



“Treat us like a sport. Don't treat us anything other than being a sport. It happens in every sport. Soccer, basketball, football. It happens in every sport, so let it be. I'm gonna take the lead of Angel and Caitlin, and that lead is they said it was a foul. The officials got it right. We're moving on. I'm gonna take their lead.”

Dawn Staley is fine with the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark foul call

Women's sports unfortunately has a stigma of people not liking them being too competitive. After all, Reese and Clark are two of the most competitive players in the WNBA. They are fiery, and will let the officials and other players know about what's going on.



However, both Reese and Clark can back up their talk. They've broken through any stereotype of women in sports. Tensions can still flare, especially considering Reese and Clark's history.



Both met in the NCAA tournament and in the national championship game. Tons of memories and memes surfaced from that game.

The two will never forget, and that rivalry has translated over. It's nothing personal but simply, two competitors going at it.

Either way, the Clark and Reese rivalry won't end any time soon. There isn't real animosity between both women in real life. It's simply when they are on the court.

That competitive spirit gets unleashed, and it leaves some people surprised. However, Staley wants everyone to understand that this is a part of sports.

The relentlessness and frustration can become unglued. No matter what, the officials made the call for the flagrant foul and it stands.