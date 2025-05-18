Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese during Saturday's game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky garnered a lot of attention.

During the matchup, Reese found herself wide open at the basket without anyone defending her. As a result, Clark took it upon herself to commit a hard take foul on Reese, which had the officials step in to prevent any further escalation.

The officiating crew assessed Clark with a Flagrant 1 foul, which gave the Sky two free throws and possession of the ball. After the game, the crew chief Roy Gulbevan explained how they came up with the decision.

“Okay, the foul on Clark met the criteria for Flagrant Foul 1,” Gulbeyan said to pool reporter Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star after the game. “For wind up, impact, and follow through for the extension of the left hand to Reese's back, which is deemed not a legitimate basketball play, and therefore deemed unnecessary contact. After the foul, there is a physical taunt technical on Boston and a verbal technical on Reese, which offset.”

What's next for Caitlin Clark, Fever

Despite Caitlin Clark's mishap with Angel Reese, the Fever did not let that get in the way of them dominating the Sky 93-58.

Indiana's offense proved to be superior, scoring 20 or more points in all four quarters. The most Chicago scored was 17 in the first quarter, as they were unable to be efficient with their shot selection. The Sky shot 29.1% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Clark. She finished with a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks, and two steals. She shot 6-of-13 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard put up 15 points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Atlanta Dream on May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.