When the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky in their WNBA season opener, fans knew they were in for a show, but who would have expected a near brawl in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

That's right, with all eyes on the matchup between two of the biggest stars in the league, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, things got testy as Indiana punished their foes, with things nearly reaching a fever pitch when the former fouled the latter from behind and was met with an immediate reaction from the crowd. Reese popped up and went right at Clark, yelling at the guard as she walked away.

The results? Clark received a flagrant foul while Reese and her teammate, Aliyah Boston, were handed offsetting technicals.

Discussing the play and the outcome, Clark admitted that it was a foul, but a good one, as she didn't want to give the LSU product two easy points when she could instead have to earn them at the line.

“It’s just a good take foul,” Clark said via For The Win's Meghan L. Hall. “Either Angel gets wide open two points, or, you know, we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. Just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that.”

Did Clark put a little extra mustard on her push to make sure Reese didn't get her shot off? Should the Fever scorer have been handed a flagrant foul, or was it, as she noted, more of a take foul? Fans have been debating these questions since the offending foul and will likely continue to for the next few days.

What isn't in dispute, however, is the outcome of the game, as Clark and company won the game commandingly, 93-58, and are now 1-0 to start off the 2025 season. Factor in this newfound feud with Reese and the Sky, and ESPN couldn't have asked for a better afternoon of WNBA action.