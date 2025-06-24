After initially being one of the biggest acquisitions the Indiana Fever made in the offseason, reports indicate that guard DeWanna Bonner no longer wants to play for the team. Two teams have emerged as preferable trade destinations for the two-time WNBA champion.

The two teams in question are the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream, according to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports. DeWanna Bonner's agent had no comments about the 37-year-old guard's relationship with the Fever.

“DeWanna Bonner's days with the Indiana Fever could be coming to an end. According to multiple league sources, the two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever. Those same sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream. Bonner’s agent, Mike Cound, had no comment regarding his client’s standing with the Fever.”

The potential trade request stems from the Fever benching DeWanna Bonner to play Lexi Hull in the starting lineup. Indiana eventually ruled Bonner out for “personal reasons” after playing her in a rotational role for six games. Costabile also reports that the relationship between Bonner and the Fever just wasn't on par from early on.

“Bonner started three games for the Fever to open the season before she was benched in favor of shooting guard Lexie Hull. After six games coming off the bench, Bonner was ruled out by the Fever due to ‘personal reasons'… Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was “off” from the beginning. Bonner—who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core—was expected to be a starter.”

DeWanna Bonner played in nine games for the Fever this season. In those contests, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while owning a 34.5% field goal percentage and going 36.0% from beyond the arc.