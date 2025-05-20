May 20, 2025 at 4:42 PM ET

Last Saturday, Angel Reese became the fastest WNBA player to achieve 450 points and rebounds. However, her sophomore season debut was overshadowed for the wrong reasons.

The first game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever was defined by a flagrant foul by Caitlin Clark to Reese. The foul occurred during the third quarter when Reese was fouled from behind by Clark as she was going up for a basket.

Reese was visibly angry as Clark walked away without looking back. She yelled out, “What the [expletive] is wrong with you?!”

The WNBA released a statement saying they were investigating allegations of racist comments made towards Reese. As the dust continues to settle, Reese and Clark responded by calling out any acts of hate.

On Tuesday, Reese expressed her feelings about the matter, per Marquee Sports Network.

“Obviously there's no place in this league for that” she said.

Clark issued similar sentiments and backed the league investigation.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” she said.

All this comes just as the WNBA puts out a league wide campaign aimed at combating hate. The “No Space for Hate” was created in response to acts of hate being leveled against WNBA players.

A trend that began last season. But the problem began right before that.

Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark “rivalry”

The hoopla surrounding a perceived rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark dates back to 2023.

That year, LSU defeated Iowa in the NCAA title game. It was watched by more than 10 million viewers, the most for a women's college basketball final.

Reese's “you can't see me” gesture towards Clark was perceived as a slight. Afterwards, a flurry of hate came towards Reese, much of it rooted in racism and sexism.

Ever since, Reese has been on the receiving end of threats and animosity on social media. Commentators have labeled both players as “rivals”.

Clark and Reese both said the flagrant foul was a “basketball foul”. In other words, dismissing any perceived hostility towards one another.