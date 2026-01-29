One of the WNBA's newest expansion teams is getting ready for its official inaugural season debut. The Portland Fire rolled out their uniforms on Wednesday, debuting the jersey designs that the new organization hopes will be seen on courts in 2026.

The Fire unveiled a lineup that includes two jersey designs. The white “Nike Heroine” edition has “Fire” written across the front, and the red “Nike Explorer” version is meant to homage the city's original franchise that existed from 2000-2002.

“[It's] an important heritage,” interim team president Clare Hamill said about including callbacks to the first-ever WNBA team in Portland. “The opportunity to bring the Portland Fire back, reborn, was 100 percent — creatively and for the brand and for fans — the way to go.”

FIRST LOOK: The Portland Fire’s home & away uniforms for the franchise’s upcoming return to the WNBA. The side tape design on each jersey draws inspiration from the flow of the Willamette River. pic.twitter.com/NtM2afLXS6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 28, 2026

The reveal also showcased new alternate “PDX” secondary logos that contain symbolism inspired by the city itself. The rounded bodies of the “P” and “D” are inspired by the Willamette River that flows through the city and are said to represent strength and connection.

The peak of the “P” is stylized after Mt. Hood, while its overall shape is meant to mimic the elegance and strength of a rose. Meanwhile, the bottom point of the “D” celebrates the Fire's return to the city in 2026, and the “X” is intended to commemorate the craft, pride, and self-expression of Portland.

“Our 2026 jerseys are an embodiment [of] this new era of the team: Bold, innovative, and resilient,” Fire Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Kimberly Veale said in the team's press release.

“Every element was shaped with Portland in mind, honoring our legacy while capturing the spirit and energy of this incredible city we represent. As we prepare for our debut season in May, our athletes and fans alike will embody that ethos when wearing a Fire jersey.”

Rooted in the city.

Designed for the future.

This is Portland Fire Details threaded below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/btW1NWHHEW — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) January 28, 2026

The Fire are set to become the WNBA's 15th team to hit the court, but uncertainty surrounds their debut since they are unable to build a roster due to the ongoing CBA negotiations. The W and WNBPA agreed to a temporary moratorium on league business earlier in the month after the two sides failed to reach an agreement by the January 9 deadline.

The league is currently operating under the last CBA's terms while expecting the 2026 season to go on as scheduled. However, areas like free agency and the expansion draft can't proceed until a new deal is done, and the threat of a potential lockout still looms.