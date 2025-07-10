Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III publicly condemned a racist social media post targeting Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese following her NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover reveal. The post in question depicted Reese, a rising star in the league, as a primate, drawing widespread outrage.

Griffin addressed the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, calling the depiction unacceptable and denouncing racism in all forms.

“All right. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey,” Griffin wrote.

He went on to acknowledge his previous silence regarding Reese, citing personal safety concerns after receiving threats to his family in response to a past video shared by the Sky forward.

“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond,” he added. “That will never be okay with me.”

Robert Griffin III denounces racist attack on Angel Reese, urges focus on basketball over hate

Griffin clarified that he never attacked Reese or her family personally when he previously criticized her on-court demeanor toward Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, stating it was a basketball opinion supported by game evidence.

“Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will,” Griffin wrote. “Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not.”

Despite the prior controversy, Griffin stood firmly in support of Reese in light of the recent racial attack.

“All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever. Stop it,” he concluded. “If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem. If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. There should be no space for racism in this world.”

The incident came shortly after Reese was announced as the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover athlete, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony as this year’s featured stars. The honor marked a significant career milestone for the second-year forward.

Reese followed up the announcement with a strong performance on the court, helping lead the Sky to an 87–76 win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. She recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, and an assist on 6-of-10 shooting, improving Chicago’s record to 6–13 on the season.

The Sky are scheduled for a high-profile doubleheader against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (17–3), with games set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Reese continues to make headlines both on and off the court, as the conversation around her stardom, media scrutiny, and social responsibility intensifies in the 2025 WNBA season.