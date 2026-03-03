For what seems like an eternity, the WNBA and the WNBPA have been involved in negotiations over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). As the WNBA approaches a March 10 deadline, the central tension remains the structure of revenue sharing: the WNBPA has lowered its ask to 26% of gross revenue, a nearly $100 million reduction from previous demands.

However, the league has reportedly held firm on a “net revenue” model that offers players 70% of profits after expenses, which equates to less than 15% of gross intake. With progress not as smooth as it should be, the Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers has aired her frustrations, suggesting that the players may be forced to strike, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

"At this point it's not really a negotiation anymore. Both sides aren't moving… we as players we don't want to strike, we want to have a season." Paige Bueckers expressed her frustration regarding the WNBA CBA negotiations. (via @Sportico)pic.twitter.com/J0i2J7vQSA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

“So I feel like we need to continue to have these conversations, continue to actually have change implemented for us to move on our stands so we as players, we don’t wanna strike. We wanna have a season, I love playing basketball, that’s all I wanna do. But again, there’s things that need to be handled and we wanna do it as professionals,” Bueckers said, suggesting that a strike may as well be viewed by the players’ association as a viable option.

Article Continues Below

The league’s latest proposal still offers a massive jump in the 2026 salary cap to $5.75 million (a 283% increase from 2025’s $1.5 million), with average player compensation projected to climb from $120,000 to $540,000 by next season.

Maximum salaries, including revenue-sharing payouts, would reach nearly $1.3 million in 2026 and approach $2 million by 2031. For context, the 2025 supermax stands at $249,000. Further, a growing faction reportedly believes that any revenue-sharing deal, regardless of percentage, will be a landmark achievement.

However, the clock is ticking; a lack of an agreement by March 10 could delay the May 8 opening night and disrupt the 2026 schedule. While the fans once again have been kept waiting, the stalled negotiations have indeed made this a ‘now-or-never' scenario, and the recent movement suggests a conclusion may just be around the corner.