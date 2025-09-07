The Chicago Sky and Angel Reese have dominated WNBA headlines over the past week despite already being eliminated from postseason contention. Reese made comments about the Sky in an article by the Chicago Tribune that did not sit well with the organization. The Sky ultimately announced that Reese would sit out for the first-half of an upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces. Reese, 23, still has another year on her contract as well as a club option for 2027, but if the Sky make her available in trade talks this offseason the Dallas Wings should be ready to make a pursuit.

Most rebuilding teams would not consider moving on from a young star. Chicago has likely considered the idea of building the roster around Reese. Reese's recent comments — where she urged the Sky to add talent and build a contender — to go along with the drama of the half-game suspension could lead to both sides seeking a fresh start.

For clarity, there are currently no sourced rumors in reference to a possible Reese trade. If Chicago makes the decision to move on or Reese requests a trade, however, then the Wings make sense as a landing destination.

Wings need a star forward

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are Dallas' star players at the moment. The Wings began the season with Teaira McCowan and NaLyssa Smith on the roster, but Dallas moved on from both players during the '25 campaign. Myisha Hines-Allen, Luisa Geiselsoder and Li Yueru have all helped fill the power forward/center voids on the roster, but adding a star-caliber forward would help Dallas reach the next level.

Reese has earned All-Star selections in each of her two seasons in the WNBA. Overall, she has averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per outing in her career. She needs to improve her shooting efficiency — Reese owns a 42.1 career field goal shooting percentage — but she impacts the game in multiple ways.

At 6'3″, Reese is one of the best rebounders in the league. Dallas has quietly been one of the better rebounding teams, averaging 35.0 per game which is good for fourth in the WNBA in 2025. Still, adding Reese would only improve the Wings' rebounding prowess.

Article Continues Below

Reese would provide Bueckers with a pick-and-roll partner for years to come. Both players are 23 years old and would give general manager Curt Miller two stars to build around. Ogunbowale may also be in the conversation, but she will be a free agent this offseason. The Wings could bring her back, but there is a chance she may leave in free agency.

A trio of Bueckers, Ogunbowale and Reese would provide value, though. The Wings also currently hold the worst record in the WNBA, meaning they will have a tremendous opportunity of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for a second consecutive season.

A star in the paint alongside Paige Bueckers

Bueckers is a dominant pick-and-roll ball-handler. Reese's pick-and-roll prowess would instantly improve alongside a guard like Bueckers. The duo could become an unstoppable force.

As mentioned, Reese's field goal efficiency has been a problem at times. It would not be difficult to envision Reese finding more success in that department if she were to play alongside Bueckers.

Bueckers and Reese would also represent the long-term future of the franchise. Free agents may see the duo Dallas is building around and choose to join the Wings. Both players displayed winning prowess in college — something that will carry over into the WNBA if the right situation is presented.