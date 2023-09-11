The WNBA playoff matches are already set. The top two seeds, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, spearhead the playoff cast.

A'ja Wilson and the No. 1-seeded Aces (34-6) will square off against the eighth-seeded Chicago Sky (18-22). Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum lead the charge for Becky Hammon's Aces who are gunning for back-to-back WNBA titles.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, the Sky clinched the eighth seed with a 102-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey lead the charge for the Sky.

WNBA playoffs matchups are set 🏀 Who do you have winning it all? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0tuGp65ABY — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023

For their part, Breanna Stewart and the second-seeded Liberty (32-8) will go up against the seventh-seeded Washington Mystics (19-21). Stewart has been on a tear all season long. Expect her to go toe-to-toe with Mystics leading scorer Elena Delle Donne.

The third WNBA playoff matchup features the third-seeded Connecticut Sun (27-13) against the sixth-seeded Minnesota Lynx (19-21). The three-headed monster of DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, and Alyssa Thomas lead the way for Stephanie White's crew. On the other hand, expect Napheesa Collier to carry the scoring load for Cheryl Reeve's Lynx.

The final playoff matchup features the fourth-seeded Dallas Wings (22-18) against the fifth-seeded Atlanta Dream (19-21). Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally lead the charge for Dallas. They will slug it out against Atlanta's Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

The higher-seeded squad has homecourt advantage in the best-of-three first-round playoff series. The winners will advance to the best-of-five semi-finals. The last two teams standing will compete in the best-of-five 2023 WNBA Finals.

Some experts feel the Aces and Liberty are on a collision course in the WNBA Finals. While an A'ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart Finals matchup is appealing, anything can happen. The WNBA playoffs will have plenty of twists and turns along the way.