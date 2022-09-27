Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty only has one difficulty setting

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will only have one difficulty setting throughout the entire game. Sadly for some players, that difficulty isn’t easy.

In a previous article covering Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, I mentioned that the game was being developed by Team Ninja. Team Ninja, for those who are not familiar with the company, is behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. These games are notorious for being very difficult and unforgiving, and that just might be the case with Wo Long as well. In an interview held during the recently concluded Tokyo Game Show 2022, producer Masaaki Yamagiwa answered some questions about the game’s difficulty. He was asked by the interviewer, NextGen Player, if the team was planning to add a way to make things more accessible, but not necessarily easier. NextGen mentioned that many gamers want to try out these games, but feel like they are too hard.

Yamagiwa replies by saying that they believe it’s “good” to just have one difficulty. This makes it so that everyone who plays the game has the same experience. He says that this gives everyone that same feeling of accomplishment once they have beaten intense challenges. Yamagiwa continues by saying that they are giving the players different ways to beat said challenges. He was most likely referring to the different weapons, magic, and summons that players have access to throughout the game. The player is free to choose which combination of these they use in the game, changing how they play. This allows the player to adapt and find a playstyle that suits them.

Yamagiwa also brings up a morale system, which players can increase throughout the game. This morale rank allows players to take on more difficult opponents, or have an easier time with others. He also brings up the leveling system the game has, similar to other RPGs. The game also has a multiplayer aspect. The player and up to two others can team up and take down bosses together. All of these contribute to helping the players clear Wo Long in their own way, which Yamagiwa says is “really important to Wo Long’s game design.”

To summarize, Wo Long has the same difficulty for everyone who wants to tackle it. Players have various tools at their disposal to assist them in their playthrough of the game. It is up to them to figure out what works, to help them beat the game’s many challenges.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's release is in Early 2023 on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.