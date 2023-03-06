Wo Long Fallen Dynasty came out to rave reviews, but a cursory look at the game’s Steam page would indicate players begging otherwise. The game has Mostly Negative reviews, owing to the game’s poor optimization on PC. So, if ever you have a steep backlog, it might be worth reconsidering purchasing this game on PC, for now.

I’ve tried playing the game on its lowest settings on the Steam Deck, and yet it still runs below 30FPS, which is, of course, not ideal. On the PC, it fares slightly better but is still not buttery smooth, see-sawing between 40FPS and 60FPS with the same settings on my RTX 3060 Ti.

In any case, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty’s Steam page lists its minimum PC requirements and recommended specs as follows:

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Minimum PC Requirements:

OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11, 64bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400、AMD Ryzen™ 5 3400G

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 4GB、Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played

Additional Notes: HDD、720P、30FPS

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Recommended PC Specs:

OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11, 64bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8700、AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 6GB、Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played

Additional Notes: HDD、1080P、60FPS

The fact that Wo Long Fallen Dynasty requires very high specs to run smoothly is unfortunate and surprising. The game, after all, does not look spectacular by any means, so one would think that it would not draw this much power from the graphics card as it does. Hopefully, future patches and updates could roll out fixing the game, as it is a bloody good game that more people should be able to enjoy.