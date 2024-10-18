ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is two teams going in opposite directions as Wolverhampton Wanderers hosts Manchester City. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Manchester City prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton has struggled this year. They are 0-1-6 on the year. Wolverhampton has lost each of their last four fixtures, after coming off a draw with Nottingham Forest. They have scored at least one goal in each game but have struggled on defense, giving up 12 goals in the last four games. Meanwhile, Manchester City is 5-2-0 on the year. That places them in second on the Premier League table. They won their last outing in the Premier League, beating Fulham 3-2. That was after two straight draws, trying Newcastle United 1-1 and Arsenal 2-2.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolverhampton-Manchester City Odds

Wolverhampton: +800

Manchester City: -340

Draw: +490

Over 3.5 goals: +104

Under 3.5 goals: -126

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton has struggled to score this year overall. While they have scored in six of seven fixtures this year, but have scored just nine goals in seven fixtures this year, averaging 1.29 goals per game. They have started games strong this year. Wolverhampton has scored seven goals in the first half in seven fixtures this year, scoring in five of their seven games in the first half this season. Still, they have struggled to close the game. They have scored just twice in the second half this season.

Mattheus Cunha has led the way for Wolverhampton. He has appeared in all seven fixtures, making six starts. In that time, he has scored three goals on an expected 1.9. He has also been the primary shooting threat. Cunha has 21 total shots this year with eight on target. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen has also scored twice this year, having nine shots with five on target this year. Further, Ryana Ait-Mouri also has scored twice, on nine shots with three on target.

Wolverhampton has struggled heavily on defense this year. They have conceded 21 goals on the year, averaging three goals against per fixture on the year. They have also struggled more at home. Wolverhampton has conceded 10 goals in three fixtures at home. Sam Johnstone has made the most starts in goal, starting five fixtures, giving up 13 goals on an expected 11.6. Jose Sa has made the other two starts, giving up eight goals on an expected 4.7

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City is the best-scoring team in the Premier League. They have scored 17 goals in seven fixtures this year, scoring 2.43 goals per game this year. They have scored in all seven games this year. Further, they have scored in the first half in all seven games this year. Manchester City is averaging 1.57 goals per first half this year. They have also been solid on the road this year. They have scored six goals in three away fixtures this year.

Erling Haaland has been dominant this year. In seven games he has ten goals with one on a penalty this year. Further, he has an expected goal total of just 6.5 goals this year. Haaland has been very accurate in shooting the ball. He has 34 total shots this year with 22 on target this season. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic has been solid this year. He has taken 12 shots this year with just three on target. He has scored on all three of those goals on target. Bernardo Silva has also been solid. He has three assists this year but has yet to score this year.

Manchester United has also been solid on defense this year. They have conceded just eight goals on the year in seven fixtures. Further, they have allowed just two goals on the road this year in three fixtures. Ederson has been solid in goal this year. He has allowed eight goals on 22 shots this year. Further, he has an expected goals against of 8.3 goals this year. Still, Manchester City has allowed more goals than normal as of late. They have allowed five goals in their last three fixtures.

Final Wolverhampton-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Manchester City has yet to lose a game this year. Still, Manchester City has not been as dominant as of late with mid-week Champions League games. Wolverhampton has been the worst team in the Premier League though. They have just five goals to Brentford, who has just three other goals in their over six fixtures. Manchester City will dominate the game and take the win.

Final Wolverhampton-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City ML (-340)