The Green Bay Packers have some offseason work to do. But at least they already have their new defensive coordinator in place. Also, here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator.

Because of the Micah Parsons trade, the Packers won’t have a first-round pick. Their first selection will come at No. 52 overall.

They don’t have a lot of pressing needs, but adding a tackle, defensive interior, and a cornerback are of the utmost importance.

Round 2, Pick 52: T Caleb Tiernan of Northwestern

This is a good selection, considering the lack of draft capital for the Packers. It’s hard to get a standout tackle in the second round, but Tiernan looks like a potential NFL starter, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The tape shows a fascinating dichotomy,” PFN wrote. “Tiernan dances through pass sets like he's been doing it for a decade. Yet sometimes looks like he's learning the run game on the fly. Watch him mirror elite edge rushers, and you'll see a tackle who understands angles, timing, and hand placement at a veteran level.

“His ability to absorb power rushes without giving ground makes you forget he's still developing physically. But then the next series starts, and he'll get walked back by a 270-pound defensive end on a power run, leaving you scratching your head about his functional strength.”

The Packers don’t need Tiernan to be a star. They just need him to solidify a line that ranked No. 19 in the NFL in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Packers' offensive line struggled in pass protection this season,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The unit gave up 173 pressures, including 15 sacks, on 561 pass plays. That fueled an 83.2 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked only 26th in the NFL in 2025.”

Round 3, Pick 84: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

The Packers went back to the well, hoping to add another big body to the offensive line. This would be a steal, and it would make sense that they would go offensive line again. In one mock, Iheanachor went at pick No. 54.

It’s because of his ceiling, according to Pro Football Network.

“Iheanachor, who originally comes from Nigeria and didn't play football in high school, is 6-5, 315 pounds, and checks all of the physical boxes NFL evaluators will look for,” PFN wrote. “He's long, strong, and explosive, with elite foot speed and reactive athleticism. Additionally, for his experience level, he has an inspiring pass set and sense of synergy in pass protection.

“And he's an urgent, powerful run blocker who knows how to flip his hips to stack blocks, seal out pursuit defenders, and find creative solutions when defenders muddy gap looks. He'll be a slightly older rookie, but Iheanachor has the tools and intangibles to be a quality starter as a natural right tackle.”

Not bad for the third round.

Round 4, Pick 120: HB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Josh Jacobs can’t last forever, and there are a lot of miles on his legs. So this pick makes sense.

The great thing about Singleton is his playmaking ability.

“The 6'0″, 226-pound RB, who totaled almost 4,500 yards from scrimmage and 54 scores across his four-year career, has been clocked at 23.6 MPH,” PFN wrote. “And is rumored to run the 40-yard dash at 4.35 seconds. It isn't surprising that, on film, Singleton's vertical explosion and seam-stretching speed is one of his best traits. And he can use that explosive element to create chunk plays both on outside runs and designed targets.

“Singleton's vision, creative instincts, and hip flexibility are all suspect, but he's a versatile receiving back with a clear usage plan in the ground game: Get him in space on more linear wide-zone concepts and let his speed and forward-churning physicality take over. As a creator, Singleton's lacking vision and hip flexibility limit his RB1 upside, but he's worthy of a spot in an RB rotation as a north-south sparkplug and designed screen threat.”

Round 5, Pick 158: DI DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

This is the type of pick that could change the 2026 season. It’s not that Capehart is that guy, but if he can be solid enough to improve the Packers’ run defense, it could make a big difference in wins and losses.

“At 6'4″, 315 pounds, with near-34″ arms, Capehart is a long-levered gap occupier with the strength and dislodge resistance of a tree trunk,” PFN wrote. “He makes his money in the run game.”

Round 6, Pick 200: CB Ceyair Wright, Nebraska

Part of his appeal is anticipation, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Reads receivers' routes and anticipates throws at the first down marker,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Covers a lot of ground in a hurry when in space. Reads the quarterback's eyes and sees the routes very quickly, then has straight-line speed to arrive with or just after the ball.”

Round 7, Pick 236: C Connor Tollison, Missouri

Round 7, Pick 254: T Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Round 7, Pick 257: S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

Wouldn’t it be incredible for the Packers if all three of these picks hit? They could call them the Magnificent Seven Trio. Or something like that.

In reality, these are three dart throws. However, with the offensive linemen, there’s always a chance one of them could develop into a starter or reliable backup.