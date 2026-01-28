ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the continuation of this in-state rivalry. The San Antonio Spurs (31-15) will visit the Houston Rockets (28-16) in the third game of their season series, tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference standings, but dropped an upset loss to the New Orleans Pelicans 104-95 in their last game. They're a steady 6-4 over their last 10 games and will look to avenge their 111-106 loss to Houston just three games ago.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the West after most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99. They're also gaining steam with six wins over their last eight games, coming into this third rubber match as the home betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 220.5 (-115)

Under: 220.5 (-105)

Spurs vs. Rockets Key Injuries

San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan (quad – Questionable)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 16-3 at home. The San Antonio Spurs are 14-9 on the road.

The Rockets are 26-14 as betting favorites. The Spurs are 9-7 when listed as underdogs.

The Rockets are 21-23 ATS overall, 8-11 ATS at home. The Spurs are 24-23 ATS overall, 12-13 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Spurs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Rockets are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of San Antonio's last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Houston's last seven games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Spurs vs. Rockets Matchup

The Houston Rockets won the latest meeting between these two teams just over a week ago, fueled by 21 points from Reed Sheppard and a near triple-double from Alperen Sengun. It was a stern response from the Rockets after falling to the Spurs 121-110 earlier in the season, but it seems as though Houston figured a way to slow Victor Wembanyama to just 14 points. Doing so without Steven Adams in the lineup, the Rockets could have San Antonio's number if they're able to notch back-to-back wins.

Still, the Spurs have shown a strong ability to avoid losing streaks this season, posting a 10-5 outright record following a loss. Wembanyama has shown an ability to dominate on the glass during this matchup, averaging 9.0 RPG in two games against Houston. His scoring will need to be more of a factor as he should look to be aggressive and draw fouls leading to attempts at the line.

Rockets' Kevin Durant is a stellar 50% from the field against the Rockets, but he's been limited to just 21.0 PPG. He's taken a major step in controlling the scoring for this team, averaging 27.6 PPG and 6.9 RPG over their last 10 games. Whenever the Rockets are in need of a clutch bucket or want to halt an opponent's momentum, Durant is more than reliable to create his own shot in the mid-range and keep his team within striking distance.

With both previous meetings being close in nature, expect another back-and-forth affair as both teams find their runs throughout this games. Likely coming down to the final minutes, it'll be interesting to see which players step up and make a play for their teams. Alperen Sengun has been Houston's go-to man at the end of games while San Antonio will look to both De'Aaron Fox and Wembanyama.

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

This should be a fun third meeting as both teams come in relatively healthy heading into this one. The Spurs have looked a bit more inconsistent during the recent stretch heading into this game, but they're 14-9 on the road and we can expect a bounce back game from Wembanyama after he struggled during their last matchup.

Still, the Rockets seem to be playing the more cohesive ball and have more scoring depth coming off the bench. Reed Sheppard has been a huge spark plug for them offensively and he should keep a defender like Stephon Castle busy in trying to guard him off the ball.

This will all be reinforced by the scoring of Kevin Durant and the gritty play of Alperen Sengun in the low post. The Rockets have been one of the best home teams in the NBA and given the close betting spread, they should be able to handle the Spurs at home after having just beaten them recently. Let's roll with the total over as well, accounting for potential overtime.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -2.5 (-115); OVER 220.5 (-115)