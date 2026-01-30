The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals are the last two teams in the NFL still searching for a new head coach. After reports indicated that Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterback coach, Davis Webb, withdrew from the Vegas job, it sounds like Klint Kubiak has emerged as a top name for Las Vegas and Arizona.

Kubiak, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, will have his second-round interviews with the Raiders and Cardinals before Super Bowl LX, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Nothing is set in stone, but Rapoport believes the 38-year-old offensive play-caller is firmly in the mix for a head coaching job.

“Before he heads to the Super Bowl, Klint Kubiak will have second interviews with the Raiders and Cardinals. With Webb out in Las Vegas, it's likely that Kubiak will have the opportunity for one of the remaining HC jobs.”

Article Continues Below

Klint Kubiak is the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career in 2010 as an offensive quality control coach for the Texas A&M Aggies. In 2013, he got his first job in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, Kubiak worked his way up the career ladder and has served as an offensive coordinator for the Vikings (2021), New Orleans Saints (2024), and the Seahawks (2025).

If the Raiders or Cardinals hire Klint Kubiak, it would be the first head coaching job of his career. He emerged as a top candidate in this cycle after helping lead the Seahawks to be the No. 7-ranked offense in the league. Seattle's offense finished the regular season eighth in passing and tied for 10th in rushing.