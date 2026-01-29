ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 kicks off the prelims with a bout between Aaron Tau and Namsrai Batbayar in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Tau-Batbayar prediction and pick.

Aaron Tau (11-1) enters UFC 325 riding momentum from his Road to UFC Season 4 run. The City Kickboxing product looks to cap his tournament run as he comes into his fight this weekend against Namsrai Batbayar.

Namsrai Batbayar (9-1) enters UFC 325 on an impressive two-fight win streak through Road to UFC Season 4. The 25-year-old finisher from Ulaanbaatar looks to cap his tournament run as he comes into his fight this weekend against Aaron Tau.

Here are the UFC 325 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 325 odds: Aaron Tau-Namsrai Batbayar odds

Aaron Tau: +114

Namsrai Batbayar: -135

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Aaron Tau will win

Last Fight: (W) Shuai Yin – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Aaron Tau's City Kickboxing pedigree gives him a decisive advantage heading into Saturday's UFC 325 finale against Namsrai Batbayar. Training under Eugene Bareman alongside elite fighters like Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya, Tau brings a sophisticated striking system combined with relentless ground-and-pound that overwhelmed Rio Tirto in just 84 seconds. His 4.85 significant strikes landed per minute and devastating finishing instincts from the clinch position make him a nightmare matchup.

Batbayar's defensive vulnerabilities play directly into Tau's strengths. The Mongolian's 45% striking defense and tendency to overcommit on punches leave him exposed to counter-striking, while his submission loss revealed grappling defense issues that Tau can exploit. Batbayar loses position too often in scrambles and relies on brute force over technical precision.

Tau's switch-stance versatility and calculated aggression should allow him to control range early. Once he secures clinch position or lands a takedown, his brutal elbows and knees will overwhelm Batbayar's suspect defense. The City Kickboxing game plan emphasizes intelligent pressure and finishing sequences—exactly what's needed against an aggressive but hittable opponent.

Expect Tau to weather Batbayar's early aggression before imposing his will with superior technique and fight IQ, earning a second-round TKO stoppage Saturday night.

Article Continues Below

Why Namsrai Batbayar will win

Last Fight: (W) Agulai – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Namsrai Batbayar's fight-ending power gives him a clear path to victory Saturday night at UFC 325 against Aaron Tau. The Mongolian “Steppe Warrior” demonstrated devastating knockout ability when he flatlined Wataru Yamauchi with a thunderous right hand followed by brutal hammerfists in just 46 seconds of Round 2, showcasing one-punch KO power that can end fights instantly.

Batbayar's submission skills provide a dangerous Plan B that Tau hasn't faced at this level. His slick rear-naked choke finish of Agulali in the semifinals displayed technical grappling prowess and dangerous neck attacks that exploit defensive lapses. Tau's only career loss came via unanimous decision to Elijah Smith on Dana White's Contender Series, revealing vulnerabilities when facing well-rounded opponents with multiple paths to victory.

​Batbayar's relentless forward pressure and high work rate can overwhelm Tau's measured, patient striking approach. The Mongolian's cardio allows him to maintain an exhausting pace deep into fights, forcing exchanges where his power advantage becomes decisive. His physically strong wrestling and body-lock game can neutralize Tau's City Kickboxing striking system.​

Expect Batbayar to pressure early, survive the initial storm, and land his fight-ending right hand or secure a submission as Tau tires, earning a second-round finish to claim the UFC contract.

Final Aaron Tau-Namsrai Batbayar prediction & pick

This Road to UFC Season 4 flyweight finale presents a fascinating stylistic clash between two finishers at UFC 325 on Saturday night.

Batbayar's early power and relentless pressure pose significant threats, but Tau's City Kickboxing pedigree and technical striking system provide the tools to navigate the storm. The Mongolian's tendency to overcommit on power shots and his defensive vulnerabilities create openings for Tau's calculated counters and clinch entries.

Tau's path to victory hinges on surviving the opening exchanges and dragging Batbayar into deep waters where cardio and technique trump raw power. His superior coaching, switch-stance versatility, and devastating ground-and-pound from top position give him multiple routes to victory as the fight progresses.

Expect Batbayar to come out aggressive, hunting for the early finish with heavy hands and forward pressure. However, Tau's composure under fire and ability to impose grinding clinch work should allow him to weather the early storm and take over in the second half and land the TKO and get the coveted UFC contract.

Final Aaron Tau-Namsrai Batbayar Prediction & Pick: Aaron Tau (+114), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)