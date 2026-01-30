The Seattle Seahawks allowed 17.2 points per game and scored 28.4 points per game during the regular season, ranking first and third in the NFL, respectively. Although their swift rise is hard for many to comprehend, they possess vital roster balance. That equilibrium could be disrupted unless both left tackle Charles Cross and Second-Team All-Pro linebacker Ernest Jones IV are healthy for Super Bowl 60.

Their updated practice status is surely producing mixed reactions among the fan base. Cross did not participate on Thursday due to a foot injury after being limited the day prior. Jones, on the other hand, logged a limited session after missing Wednesday with a chest issue, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has earned the benefit of the doubt after a sensational NFC Championship showing versus the Los Angeles Rams, but this squad's identity is most closely tied to its unforgiving defense. An upgraded Jones is, therefore, great news for the Emerald City. He recorded five interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, along with seven passes defended, 60 solo tackles, and four tackles for loss.

The 2021 third-round draft pick is highly reliable on run defense, which should be especially valuable against mobile Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and a TreVeyon Henderson/Rhamondre Stevenson-led backfield. Ernest Jones IV embodies the pesky nature that head coach Mike Macdonald preaches to the locker room, and he could help Seattle gain the edge in the always-crucial turnover battle.

The Seahawks cannot focus solely on disrupting Maye, however. They must protect their own signal-caller. Charles Cross missed three regular-season games because of a hamstring injury and has endured knee and foot problems during the playoffs. When on the field, he is a force in the trenches. The former No. 9 overall pick allowed two sacks and 24 total pressures in 450 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Darnold and the offensive line trust him to set the tone.

Fortunately, Cross still has about a week and a half to get himself right before Seattle faces off with New England in Santa Clara, California. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Super Bowl 60.