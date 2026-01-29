ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the final game of Thursday's NBA slate taking us to the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-10) will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-19) with their season series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Thunder-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference, 5.5 games ahead of the Spurs after most recently beating the New Orleans Pelicans 104-95. Prior to the win, they suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season, hoping to get back to another lengthy winning streak.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the West, most recently taking down the Dallas Mavericks 118-105. After losing five-straight games, they've bounced back with consecutive wins against conference opponents and will have another chance to continue their recent success against OKC.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-102)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7.5 (-118)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: Cason Wallace (hip – Questionable) / Alex Caruso (abductor – OUT) / Ajay Mitchell (abdominal – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT) / Jalen Williams (hamstring – OUT)

Minnesota: Rudy Gobert (ankle – Questionable) / Mike Conley (back – OUT) / Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot – OUT)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 16-8 at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 17-5 on the road.

The Thunder have been betting favorites in each of their games this season.

The Timberwolves are 3-8 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 21-27 ATS overall, 10-14 ATS at home. The Thunder are 23-25 ATS overall, 11-11 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Timberwolves. Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Thunder are 4-9 ATS over their last 13 games.

The Timberwolves are 5-0 ATS at home in their last five games against the Thunder.

The total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma City's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Keys to Thunder vs. Timberwolves Matchup

Both teams have been somewhat uncharacteristic coming into this game as we've seen inconsistent performances out of them the last week. The Timberwolves dropped five-straight games, then looked like a completely different squad against the Warriors and Mavericks. Prior to their last win, OKC dropped consecutive losses for just the second time this season, so they're beginning to look human as the regular season continues on.

Timberwolves Rudy Gobert is coming in off a recent 17-rebound performance just two games ago, his third occasion with 10+ rebounds over the last five games. However, against a Mavericks team without Cooper Flagg, Gobert managed just six rebounds despite the win. The Timberwolves are levels better when Gobert is able to control the rebounding efforts on both sides of the ball. While Julius Randle and Naz Reid have been contributing their efforts as well, the defensive and rebounding energy will have to start with the multiple time DPOY in the middle.

The Thunder, on the other hand, bounce back nicely against the Pelicans as Chet Holmgren dominated with 14 rebounds of his own. Dependent on the availability of Minnesota's front court, Holmgren could stand to see another advantageous matchup if he's able to use his range and get Julius Randle leaking out to the three-point line.

We can expect much of the same from OKC as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely to score 25+ points in another aggressive day shooting the basketball. He's been able to hurt opposing defenses with his ability to draw fouls and capitalize from the line as the Thunder have been one of the best teams from the charity stripe this season. Still, Minnesota has a history of covering the spread in this matchup and could give OKC a tight battle in hostile territory.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Both teams seem to be over their recent struggles and head into this game on a positive note. Anthony Edwards has been the main catalyst for the Timberwolves throughout the season, but a strong rebounding effort from Rudy Gobert could be what they need to keep this game close against the league's best offense. Julius Randle also sees an advantageous matchup and his last 31-point outing should have him confident to go out and create his own shots against Oklahoma City.

Still, Oklahoma City should be in-line to win this game as they've been the much more consistent team when looking at the entirety of the regular season. Eight points may be too much to cover, so our final prediction will be for the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover as underdogs while OKC notches the close road win.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +7.5 (-118); OVER 224.5 (-110)