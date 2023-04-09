The Wolves may have just walloped the San Antonio Spurs to the tune of a 151-131 win Saturday evening, but they’ll need to pull out a second-consecutive victory Sunday afternoon if they wish to have a fighter’s chance of officially securing a top-six seed in the Western Conference standings.

With how tightly contested the 2023 postseason push is, the Wolves find themselves racing to the finish line alongside the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers. A win or loss for either one of these aforementioned clubs could be the difference between finishing as the sixth seed as opposed to finishing as the tenth seed.

Following the club’s game against San Antonio on Saturday, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch addressed the team’s undecided playoff fate with just one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

When talking to the media, Finch noted that while a lot is riding on their Easter Sunday affair, he believes that the Wolves are in as good of a position as they can ask for at this point in time.

“Every game has felt like a playoff game but there’s a lot at stake tomorrow,” Finch said. “We’re at home. That’s all we can ask for and it’s gonna be a [tough one].”

The Wolves will be squaring off against the equally hungry Pelicans in their season finale. NOLA, currently slotted in as the eighth seed, has won nine of their last 11 games and is riding high on a two-game winning streak. The Wolves are also amid their own two-game win streak and hope to have their talent pool at full strength for the contest.