The Minnesota Timberwolves still have a lot to play for in their final two games of the regular season. It’s going to be a back-to-back set on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With their final positioning in the West on the line, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has already declared his status for their upcoming back-to-back set.

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals injury status vs. Spurs, Pelicans

Towns missed nearly four months of action earlier this season due to a calf injury, and Minnesota has been very cautious in dealing with the issue ever since he returned to the court. The last time out, KAT ended up sitting out the tail end of the Timberwolves’ back-to-back set, which is why some doubt has been cast on status for this weekend’s upcoming matchups.

Minnesota fans need not worry, though. Towns himself has already stated his intention to play in both of his team’s upcoming games on Saturday and Sunday, per team beat reporter Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch also echoed his star’s statement, confirming that KAT should be good to go for both contests.

This is obviously a key development for Minnesota as they try to improve their final standing in the West. At the moment, they are ninth in the conference but are just one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Pelicans, who are seventh and eighth, respectively. The game on Sunday against New Orleans, in particular, could potentially determine which team ends up as the No. 8 seed entering the Play-In tournament.