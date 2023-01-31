Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert starred against De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the Timberwolves 117-110 win, the team’s third straight. So when the Wolves host the Kings for the second time over the last three days on Monday night, every Wolves fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Kings

The Wolves initially had Gobert listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to right groin soreness, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. However, Minnesota updated his status just before tip-off and Gobert is now officially set to suit up against Sacramento.

Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is also going to be available to play for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) will remain out.

Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first with the Wolves after spending nine in Utah. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 43 appearances this season. Despite being an elite shot-blocker for the lion’s share of his NBA career, Gobert is struggling to block shots at a high rate in 2022-23, at least by his standards. Gobert’s current 1.3 blocks average is his lowest since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14.

Minnesota’s chances of beating Sacramento on Monday largely hinge on whether Gobert can play. The good news for them is that Rudy will be good to go, giving the Wolves an elite interior defender to put on Sabonis, who torched Minnesota for 23 points, ten rebounds, and five assists on Saturday. So with regard to the question, Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is yes.