Two exciting teams in the NBA’s Western Conference square off as the surging Sacramento Kings (27-20) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25). Don’t forget to tune in to this competitive matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings lead a competitive Pacific division crowded by the Clippers, Warriors, Suns, and Lakers. They’ve been one of the bigger surprises of the NBA thus far as the addition Domantas Sabonis has worked wonders for this lineup. They’ve been performing well on the road and have become a problematic matchup for many teams. They’ll be looking to put together another winning streak after dropping their last game and building on their great performance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been enjoying their time at home as they’ve won four of their last five games. They’re coming into this game with momentum on their side after a great team win against the Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards has come into his own as a star player and will be looking to replicate his explosive 25-point outing from last game. Slightly banged up, the Timberwolves will look to continue their luck at home with a win tonight against the Kings.

Here are the Kings-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Timberwolves Odds

Sacramento Kings: -3 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Sacramento Kings have been performing like playoff contenders as of late. With their recent stretch serving as an indicator of this teams resiliency, the Kings have shaped up to be a team no one wants to see in the playoffs. Domantas Sabonis has been able to serve as the versatile forward the Kings have been craving. Coupled with De’Aaron Fox’s ability to score at will, the Kings have found a nice balance between attacking the hoop and spreading the floor.

They’ve performed well as a road team and have a 26-21 overall record ATS. When listed as the favorite, as they are in this game, the Kings are 19-7 and take care of most teams they should be beating. Typically, they don’t play well against the Timberwolves. With this being the first meeting of the season between these two teams, the Kings will look to start the series 1-0 with a win in Minnesota tonight.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off an emotional game against the Grizzles in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ passing. After a moment of silence, the Timberwolves played a good game against short-handed Memphis and got a win in their own building. They’ll have an advantage here with Rudy Gobert and his defensive abilities as he’ll need to shut down any production from Domantas Sabonis to be comfortable in this one.

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell will look build off of their strong performances last time out. The Timberwolves are the more athletic team with the more talented roster, but they’ll have to play as a team to beat the unselfish Kings. Minnesota is also hot right now, going 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Listed as the underdog, they’ll enjoy home court in an important first game against Sacramento.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Kings will be a team to watch down the stretch to see if they can sustain the pace they’re winning games at. They’ll have every opportunity to do so tonight, especially against a banged-up Timberwolves team. As the status of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert hangs in the balance, I’ll go with the Kings to continue winning important games on the road.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -3 (-110)