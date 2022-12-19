By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has sat out the last two games with an ankle injury. The Wolves won both games without their center and even dropped 150 points on the Chicago Bulls Sunday. When the Wolves host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Monday night, Timberwolves fans will want to know for certain: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

Is Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert playing vs. Mavericks

Simply put, this question has yet to be answered.

The Wolves have Rudy Gobert listed as questionable for Monday’s game, per Blue Wire’s Dane Moore. Also, Naz Reid (trap tightness) is probable to play, while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), and Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are all out.

Rudy Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first with the Wolves after the Utah Jazz traded him to Minnesota this past offseason. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 26 appearances this season. One area of his game where Gobert has made strides thus far since joining the Wolves is his free throw shooting. Gobert is converting 70.2% of his free throw tries (the best percentage of his career) on 5.0 attempts per game.

If Gobert isn’t feeling up to playing, expect Reid, who’s probable, to get some extra minutes thrown his way and the starting center nod. Unlike Gobert, Reid is a perimeter shooting threat and an effective one at that. He’s converting 36.4% of his three-point shots on the season and is a career 34.6% shooter from behind the line.